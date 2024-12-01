Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Porzingis (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will suit up while the club works him back to full playing form. The big man has started in each of his two regular-season appearances this year, during which he has averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 24.0 minutes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now