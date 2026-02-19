Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Porzingis (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

After being traded from Atlanta to Golden State on Feb. 4, Porzingis will make his Warriors debut in their first outing following the All-Star break. The veteran big man hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lingering left Achilles injury, and he will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.

