Kristaps Porzingis News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Porzingis (illness) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Porzingis will be back in action for the second leg of this back-to-back set after getting a maintenance day Monday. Look for him to play a modest role as the Warriors build him up slowly.

