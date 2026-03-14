Kristaps Porzingis News: Hits for 20 in Friday's start
Porzingis notched 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
In his fourth game with the Warriors, Porzingis made his first start and reached 20 points for the first time. In a curious reversal of fortune, the 30-year-old center might be the healthiest member of his team's frontcourt right now -- Draymond Green (back) didn't play Friday, and both Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (ankle) left the contest early. Expect Porzingis to get as many minutes as he can handle until the roster gets some reinforcements.
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