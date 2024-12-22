Kristaps Porzingis News: Hits for 22 in win

Porzingis recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-98 victory over the Bulls.

The veteran big man continues to have trouble staying healthy -- it's been Porzingis' heel that's been bothering him of late, limiting him to 11 minutes in a Dec. 15 contest against the Wizards -- but when he's been on the court, he's been his usual productive self. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight appearances, averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch.