Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Leads frontcourt in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Porzingis amassed 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Porzningis' imposing presence and floor-stretching ability have given the Warriors a nightly mismatch against most teams, and he came through again despite facing Nikola Jokic. He drained all five of his three-point attempts during the defeat and played at the top of the key frequently, leaving Gui Santos and Draymond Green to handle most of the rebounding duties. The Warriors need all the help they can get at the wing position, and Porzingis will likely continue to fill the gaps there until the team's injury situation improves.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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