Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Limited in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Porzingis accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns.

Porzingis was mostly a non-factor, playing just 15 minutes as Golden State was sent packing by Phoenix. Following a midseason trade from the Hawks, Porzingis managed to stay relatively healthy despite continuing to deal with an ongoing illness. In 17 games since the trade, Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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