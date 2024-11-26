Kristaps Porzingis News: Limited minutes in debut

Porzingis (foot) finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 126-94 win over the Clippers.

As anticipated, Porzingis started but was operating on a minute restriction in his 2024-25 debut, after he had missed the first 17 games of the season while completing his recovery from the surgery he underwent in June to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendons in place. Though Porzingis had been expected to require 5-to-6 months of recovery time, he made it back on the court in a little under five months. Aside from some poor shooting from the perimeter, Porzingis more or less looked like himself Monday, and he should see his playing time gradually increase during the Celtics' upcoming games. Porzingis will be a candidate to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for the rest of the season, however.