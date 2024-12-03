Kristaps Porzingis News: Not listed on injury report

Porzingis (rest/knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Porzingis took a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Monday versus Miami after playing a season-high 32 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland. Over three appearances his season, Porzingis has averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game.