Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Porzingis (rest/knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Porzingis took a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Monday versus Miami after playing a season-high 32 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland. Over three appearances his season, Porzingis has averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now