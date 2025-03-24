Kristaps Porzingis News: Not listed on injury report

Porzingis (illness) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Monday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will return to action Monday after sitting out Sunday's win in Portland due to an illness. After missing eight straight games to start March, Porzingis appeared in three consecutive contests before his absence Sunday and looked sharp, averaging 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.7 minutes while starting in each.