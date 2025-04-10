Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Porzingis (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis will return to action Friday after sitting out Boston's previous contest due to rest purposes. Since the Celtics are already locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for their starters to play less than their normal workloads.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
