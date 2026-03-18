Kristaps Porzingis News: Racks up four stocks in 23 minutes

Porzingis registered 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics.

Porzingis was locked in on the defensive end, racking up two swats within the first minute of play, and he finished with four stocks in just 23 minutes of play. The Warriors close out the week with a Friday-Saturday, back-to-back set, so managers will need to be on alert for a potential maintenance day for the 30-year-old veteran.