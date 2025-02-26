Kristaps Porzingis News: Returning to action Wednesday

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed after Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors that Porzingis (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game in Detroit, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Initially announced as a starter for Tuesday's contest, Porzingis was a late scratch due to the illness, resulting in Torrey Craig entering the lineup in his stead. Mazzulla seemingly implied after the win over Toronto that Porzingis was held out as a precaution in the front end of the back-to-back set, so the star big man is unlikely to be under any major restrictions in his return to the lineup Wednesday.