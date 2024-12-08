Kristaps Porzingis News: Returns to action with 19/8 line

Porzingis produced 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 loss to Memphis.

After resting on the front end of the back-to-back, Porzingis played for a few minutes and was sent to the locker room late in the second quarter, presumably due to his lingering leg injury. He returned in the second half and seemed unhindered. Porzingis is expected to sit frequently in back-to-back scenarios until he is fully healthy.