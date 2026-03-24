Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Reurns with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Porzingis logged 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Porzingis is making the most of his opportunities with the Warriors when he's healthy, but he's still battling injury issues that have limited him to only 25 games The Hawks could no longer afford to keep the oft-injured vet on the payroll, but he's come in handy for his new team, which needs more of an interior presence iduring the final push to the playoffs.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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