Kristaps Porzingis News: Rough night in Game 3 loss
Porzingis registered seven points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 95-93 loss to Orlando in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Porzingis struggled again Friday, turning in another poor performance. Despite a double-double in Game 2, Porzingis has been largely underwhelming thus far, especially on the offensive end. Boston still leads the series 2-1 but will be hoping for an improved performance on the part of Porzingis when the two teams meet again Sunday.
