Kristaps Porzingis News: Scores 19 in win

Porzingis totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Monday's 117-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Porzingis was productive Monday, knocking down three three-pointers to help lead the Celtics to a double-digit victory. The one-time All-Star missed eight straight games from the end of February to the middle of March due to a lingering illness, but he has found his groove since returning. Playing in seven of the team's last eight contests, Porzingis is averaging 21.1 points and 7.7 rebounds on 54.6 percent shooting.