Kristaps Porzingis News: Scores 22 points in return

Porzingis contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 loss to the Lakers.

Porzingis missed the 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers on Wednesday due to an illness, and he led Boston in scoring in this blowout loss. The big man has scored at least 20 points in three of his last seven outings, but perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he's notched at least 18 points in each of his past eight appearances. Despite playing a secondary role on offense behind the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porzingis is making the most of his role and touches every time he steps on the hardwood. He should remain a solid fantasy contributor across all formats every time he steps on the hardwood.