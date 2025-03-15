Kristaps Porzingis News: Scores efficiently in return

Porzingis (illness) recorded 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes Saturday in the Celtics' 115-113 win over the Nets.

Though he didn't offer much of a multi-category impact Saturday, Porzingis' efficient scoring performance was a welcome sight for fantasy managers after he had missed Boston's last eight games with a non-COVID-related illness. Though Porzingis was expected to be on a playing-time restriction Saturday, he ended up exceeding his season-long average of 28.9 minutes per game. Porzingis will now get two days to rest up and recover before the Celtics return to action with a rematch with the Nets in Boston on Tuesday.