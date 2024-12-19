Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Season-high 36 minutes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 10:12pm

Porzingis provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks over 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls.

Porzingis made his usual impact on the boards and in the scoring column while also blocking a game-high three shots, but it wasn't his best night shooting the ball. The All-Star big man is now averaging an efficient 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game through eight appearances so far this year. Perhaps Thursday's most important takeaway is that Porzingis played a season-high 36 minutes, which is an encouraging sign for the Celtics and fantasy managers as the center becomes further removed from offseason foot surgery this past summer.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now