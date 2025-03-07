Kristaps Porzingis News: Set to return Saturday
Porzingis (illness) said that he'll play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Noa Dalzell of sbnation.com reports.
Porzingis is set to return from a four-game absence due to an illness. The big man has appeared in three of the club's eight outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 28.3 minutes per contest.
