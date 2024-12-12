Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Solid all-around line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Porzingis logged 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 win over Detroit.

It wasn't the most efficient night from downtown for Porzingis, but he filled the box score and nearly secured a double-double for a Celtics team that was without superstar Jayson Tatum (knee) on Thursday. In seven appearances with Tatum sidelined dating back to last season, Porzingis is now averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers per game since 2023-24. If Tatum remains unavailable for Sunday's contest against a Wizards club giving up the most points per game (123.8) in the league this year, Porzingis will likely experience an uptick in usage and handle a more pronounced role on offense for Boston once again.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now