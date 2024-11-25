Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting in season debut

Porzingis will enter the starting five in Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis underwent foot surgery in June and will return to game action earlier than his initial timetable suggested. The big man should be expected to operate under a minutes restriction in his return, though the club is thin at center due to Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) being sidelined.