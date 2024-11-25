Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 4:31pm

Porzingis will enter the starting five in Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis underwent foot surgery in June and will return to game action earlier than his initial timetable suggested. The big man should be expected to operate under a minutes restriction in his return, though the club is thin at center due to Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) being sidelined.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
