Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting sans Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Porzingis will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves, though he will be limited to around 20 minutes, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

With Draymond Green (back) sidelined, Porzingis will draw his first start with Golden State. However, head coach Steve Kerr said the big man will be on a "flexible" 20-minute restriction. Over three appearances with the Warriors, Porzingis has averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks in 20.0 minutes per tilt.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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