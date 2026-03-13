Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting sans Green
Porzingis will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves, though he will be limited to around 20 minutes, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
With Draymond Green (back) sidelined, Porzingis will draw his first start with Golden State. However, head coach Steve Kerr said the big man will be on a "flexible" 20-minute restriction. Over three appearances with the Warriors, Porzingis has averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks in 20.0 minutes per tilt.
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