Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting Saturday vs. Griz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Porzingis is in the Celtics' starting lineup for Saturday's game against Memphis.

Porzingis will return for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back Saturday, and he will be inserted into the starting five due to Al Horford (toe/rest) being sidelined. In his four games back since returning from offseason foot surgery, Porzingis has averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
