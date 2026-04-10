Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Porzingis (illness) will start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis will shake off his probable tag and step into the starting five following a two-game absence. The veteran big man has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game across nine starts for Golden State.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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