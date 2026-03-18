Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Porzingis will start Wednesday versus the Celtics, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Porzingis came off the bench in Monday's win over the Wizards, but he'll be back with the starters Wednesday, sending Will Richard to the bench. Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos and Draymond Green will join Porzingis in the first unit versus Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago