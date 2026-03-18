Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting Wednesday
Porzingis will start Wednesday versus the Celtics, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Porzingis came off the bench in Monday's win over the Wizards, but he'll be back with the starters Wednesday, sending Will Richard to the bench. Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos and Draymond Green will join Porzingis in the first unit versus Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 162 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 162 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 153 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 99 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More