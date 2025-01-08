Kristaps Porzingis News: Takes advantage inside during win

Porzingis posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Denver.

Nikola Jokic's (illness) absence left the door wide open for Porzingis to dominate the paint, and he finished with his first double-double of the season. While it's surprising to note that Porzingis was without a double-double before Tuesday's game, the big man's attendance record hasn't helped his bottom line. He's missed a total of 23 games this season, and is still dealing with a lingering ankle injury.