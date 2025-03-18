Kristaps Porzingis News: Tallies season-high 13 rebounds

Porzingis totaled 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 victory over Brooklyn.

Porzingis saw an increased offensive role with Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (back) out, as he led Boston in scoring during Tuesday's victory. Although Porzingis's season average of 6.6 boards per game is his lowest since 2017-18, the 29-year-old big man hauled in a season-high 13 rebounds against Brooklyn.