Kristaps Porzingis News: Unlikely to play Monday

The Warriors plan to rest Porzingis (illness) in Utah on Monday and have him available for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. He finished Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder with nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 23 minutes.

Porzingis was expected to play 15-20 minutes in his return from a six-game absence due to an illness, though he saw increased playing time and led Golden State's second unit in points and assists. The Warriors are expected to hold the veteran center out of one game during their upcoming back-to-back set, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the club limit him in back-to-backs for the remainder of the season. It will also be worth monitoring whether his workload increases Tuesday.