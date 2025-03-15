Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Will be limited Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 6:40pm

Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets but will operate on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis missed Boston's last eight games due to a non-COVID-related illness, but he'll be able to take the court Saturday, albeit with a restriction in place. The Celtics will be without Al Horford (toe), and with Porzingis likely to be held under 30 minutes, both Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could be headed for extended playing time in the frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics

