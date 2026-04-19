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Kristaps Porzingis News: Will evaluate "whole picture"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 10:39am

Porzingis will "see what's the best direction" for him during free agency, Melissa Rohlin of the California Post reports.

Porzingis will be an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to sign with any club heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Although the 30-year-old admitted to enjoying his time with the Warriors, he added that he would like to "look at the whole picture" while prioritizing his health. Porzingis began last season in Atlanta before being traded to Golden State. In 15 regular-season games with the Warriors, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals while shooting 31.1 percent from deep across 23.7 minutes per contest. However, as has been the case throughout Porzingis' career, he had trouble staying off the injury report. Golden State reportedly wants to re-sign him, although it will presumably be much less than the two-year, $60 million extension he inked with the Celtics in 2023, especially for a player diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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