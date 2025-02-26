Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis News: Will play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After being a late scratch in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Porzingis will overcome an illness Wednesday. Over his last nine games, the star big man has averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes. With Jaylen Brown (thigh) out, Porzingis should see a boost in usage against Detroit.

