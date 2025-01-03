Kristaps Porzingis News: Will play Friday against Houston

Porzingis (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis has been sidelined for Boston's last four games due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Philadelphia on Christmas Day. He started in eight of the Celtics' nine games prior to his injury, and over that span he averaged 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over 27.4 minutes per game. Porzingis should be in the starting lineup for Friday's game due to Al Horford (rest) sitting for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set.