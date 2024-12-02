Kristaps Porzingis News: Will sit out Monday
Porzingis (rest) will not play Monday against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Porzingis will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance reasons. Fantasy managers can expect him back Wednesday against Detroit. With Al Horford also resting Monday, Neemias Queta will be a popular streaming option for this four-game slate.
