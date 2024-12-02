Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Will sit out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Porzingis (rest) will not play Monday against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Porzingis will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance reasons. Fantasy managers can expect him back Wednesday against Detroit. With Al Horford also resting Monday, Neemias Queta will be a popular streaming option for this four-game slate.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
