Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Will start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Porzingis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Porzingis will return to the lineup Wednesday after a one-game absence, and the Celtics will go with a big frontcourt since Al Horford will also be in the starting unit. Porzingis has played three times this season and is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now