Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Will suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:20pm

Porzingis (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics will receive a huge boost to their frontcourt for this game against Chicago since both Porzingis and Al Horford will be available. Porzingis has been limited to just seven appearances this season, but he's averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks across 26.3 minutes per game.

