Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Anderson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an illness.

Anderson was a late addition to the injury report on Christmas Day, which is never a good sign. He's been a healthy DNP in two of the Warriors' past four games, but in the other two matchups during that stretch, he recorded 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now