Kyle Anderson Injury: Dealing with illness
Anderson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an illness.
Anderson was a late addition to the injury report on Christmas Day, which is never a good sign. He's been a healthy DNP in two of the Warriors' past four games, but in the other two matchups during that stretch, he recorded 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.
