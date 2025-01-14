Kyle Anderson Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday
Anderson is questionable to play Wednesday against Minnesota due to left hamstring soreness.
Anderson is a new addition to the injury report, and the severity of his hamstring injury is still unknown. With Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) out and Draymond Green (illness) questionable, Anderson may potentially start if he is cleared to play Wednesday. In the event he is sidelined, expect Gui Santos to see extended playing time.
