Kyle Anderson Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Anderson (knee) is doubtful to play Monday against the Kings.

Anderson is on track to miss his second straight game Monday, which will open up minutes for Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks. Check back closer to Monday's tip for official word on Anderson's status.

