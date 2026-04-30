Kyle Anderson Injury: Downgraded to out
Anderson (illness) is out for Thursday's Game 6 against Denver, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Anderson was added to the injury report a few hours before tipoff due to an illness, and the team has since reported that he won't be able to suit up. Terrence Shannon and Naz Reid could pick up a few extra minutes in Anderson's absence.
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