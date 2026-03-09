Kyle Anderson Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Anderson is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a right knee issue. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday morning at which point the team could have a better idea of his availability in Los Angeles.
