Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Anderson (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Anderson is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a right knee issue. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday morning at which point the team could have a better idea of his availability in Los Angeles.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson
