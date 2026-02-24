Kyle Anderson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Anderson is in danger of missing a third straight game due to right knee patellar tendinitis. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks would be candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 420 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 779 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More