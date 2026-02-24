Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Anderson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Anderson is in danger of missing a third straight game due to right knee patellar tendinitis. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks would be candidates for increased playing time.

Kyle Anderson
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson
