Kyle Anderson Injury: Late addition to injury report
Anderson is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets due to illness.
Anderson will presumably be a true game-time call after being added to the Minnesota injury report a few hours before tipoff. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through warmups.
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