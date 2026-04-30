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Kyle Anderson Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Anderson is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets due to illness.

Anderson will presumably be a true game-time call after being added to the Minnesota injury report a few hours before tipoff. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through warmups.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
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