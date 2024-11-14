Kyle Anderson Injury: Probable for Friday
Anderson (neck) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Memphis.
Anderson was a late scratch in Tuesday's game due to back spasms, though he is likely to play against the Grizzlies while dealing with neck spasms. The 31-year-old has appeared in 10 regular-season outings this season, during which he has averaged 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 16.7 minutes per game.
