Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 4:51pm

Anderson (neck) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Anderson has been dealing with lingering neck and back spasms, though he played through them in his last two outings, during which he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 15.5 minutes per game. If the veteran forward is ruled out, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now