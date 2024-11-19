Kyle Anderson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Anderson (neck) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Anderson has been dealing with lingering neck and back spasms, though he played through them in his last two outings, during which he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 15.5 minutes per game. If the veteran forward is ruled out, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.