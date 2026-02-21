Kyle Anderson Injury: Questionable Saturday
Anderson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to right knee soreness.
After posting 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes in Friday's win over Utah, Anderson is in danger of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
