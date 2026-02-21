Kyle Anderson Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Anderson will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right knee soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Kings. With the veteran forward sidelined, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time.
