Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Anderson will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right knee soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Kings. With the veteran forward sidelined, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time.

Kyle Anderson
Memphis Grizzlies
