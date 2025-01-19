Kyle Anderson Injury: Sidelined once again
Anderson is listed out for Monday's game against the Celtics due to left gluteal bursitis.
The Warriors had initially labeled Anderson's injury as left hamstring soreness, but the team is now classifying the veteran forward's health concern differently. He'll miss his third straight game Monday and will be joined on the sideline by Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Draymond Green (calf), leaving Golden State thin at forward.
