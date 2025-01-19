Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Anderson Injury: Sidelined once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 5:33pm

Anderson is listed out for Monday's game against the Celtics due to left gluteal bursitis.

The Warriors had initially labeled Anderson's injury as left hamstring soreness, but the team is now classifying the veteran forward's health concern differently. He'll miss his third straight game Monday and will be joined on the sideline by Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Draymond Green (calf), leaving Golden State thin at forward.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors
