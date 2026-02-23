Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 4:11pm

Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Anderson missed Saturday's contest and had been listed as doubtful due to right knee soreness, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the veteran forward inactive, Taylor Hendricks is likely to draw the start at center, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson could see increased minutes off the bench. Anderson's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.

Kyle Anderson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
78 days ago
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
NBA
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
199 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Monday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Monday, April 7
Rotowire Staff
322 days ago