Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Monday
Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Anderson missed Saturday's contest and had been listed as doubtful due to right knee soreness, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the veteran forward inactive, Taylor Hendricks is likely to draw the start at center, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson could see increased minutes off the bench. Anderson's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.
